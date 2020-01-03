The Chicago Bears have made Eddie Jackson the highest paid safety in the NFL.

SportsTrust Advisors, the agency representing the player, announced on Friday that the team has signed the two-time Pro Bowler to a four-year extension worth $58.4 million.

The deal comes with $33 million in guarantees and the $14.6 million yearly base average is the most at the position, higher than the $13.1 million the Miami Dolphins paid Reshad Jones in 2019.

A 2017 fourth-round pick out of Alabama, Jackson is coming off of his third NFL season. He started all 16 games for the Bears in 2019, recording 60 combined tackles, one sack and two interceptions.

The Lauderdale Lakes, FL native had six interceptions in 2018, including a league-high two returned for touchdowns.