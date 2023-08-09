Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus did not offer much to reporters on the status of wide receiver Chase Claypool, who exited Wednesday's practice early with what appeared to be a hamstring injury.

"We'll see," the first-year head coach told a scrum on the Abbotsford, BC native's potential injury.

Claypool, 25, pulled up mid-route during a one-on-one drill with cornerback Jaylon Jones. The Notre Dame product remained on the field for the remainder of the practice without getting a full evaluation.

Claypool is headed into his fourth NFL season and first full campaign with the Bears.

Originally taken with the 49th overall selection of the 2020 NFL Draft, Claypool was acquired by the Bears from the Pittsburgh Steelers midway through last season.

In seven games with the team, Claypool hauled in 140 yards on 14 receptions.

The Bears are set to open their regular season on Sept. 10 at home to the Green Bay Packers.