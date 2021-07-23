The Columbus Blue Jackets have traded defenceman Seth Jones to the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for picks and a player, according to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun.

For picks and a player. Trade call hasn’t happened yet. But Seth Jones indeed headed to Chicago https://t.co/C2Hb72F5BR — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) July 23, 2021

Heavy bonuses included in the extension. https://t.co/LxfjNcQf9H — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) July 23, 2021

My mistake. 8 year extension for Jones — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) July 23, 2021

TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger says that Jones will sign an eight-year, $76 million ($9.5 million AAV) contract extension on Wednesday.

Jones, 26, had five goals and 28 points in 56 games with the Blue Jackets last season after posting six goals and 30 points in the same number of games the previous year.

He is signed at a cap hit of $5.4 million and will become an unrestricted free agent next summer.

Drafted fourth overall by the Predators in 2013, Jones played three seasons in Nashville before being traded to Columbus for centre Ryan Johansen. He has 65 goals and 286 points in 580 career regular season games.

