The Chicago Blackhawks announced Friday that they have agreed to terms with forwards Dylan Sikura and John Quenneville.

Sikua's deal is for two years and carries an average annual value of $750,000. Year one of the extension is a two-way deal ($250,000 AHL, $700,000 NHL) and the second year is a one-way deal worth $800,000.

Sikura recorded eight assists in 33 games with the Blackhawks last season.

Chicago also announced that they have agreed to terms with forward John Quenneville on a two-year deal that carries the same terms as Sikura's deal.

He posted one goal in 19 games last season for the New Jersey Devils and was acquired by the Blackhawks on June 22.