The Chicago Blackhawks are holding a virtual media briefing at 2pm et/1pm ct to discuss the findings of the independent investigation into allegations that a then-assistant coach sexually assaulted two players in 2010.

Blackhawks owner and chairman Rocky Wirtz and Blackhawks CEO Danny Wirtz will be hosting the availability, as well as former federal prosecutor Reid Schar, who led the investigation with law firm Jenner & Block LLP.

The Blackhawks launched the investigation in August, pledging to release the findings of the investigation.

Multiple sources say "organizational changes" are coming to the Blackhawks as part of the Jenner & Block findings. — Mark Lazerus (@MarkLazerus) October 26, 2021

Two lawsuits were filed against the team earlier this year. The first alleges sexual assault by then-video coach Brad Aldrich during the team’s run to the 2010 Stanley Cup championship and the second was filed by a former student whom Aldrich was later convicted of assaulting in Michigan.

According to TSN Senior Correspondent Rick Westhead, two Blackhawks players told then-skills coach Paul Vincent in May 2010 of inappropriate behavior by Aldrich. Vincent said he asked mental skills coach James Gary to follow up with the players and management.

Vincent was called into a meeting with then-team President John McDonough, general manager Stan Bowman, hockey executive Al MacIsaac and Gary the next day. He said he asked the team to report the allegations to Chicago police and the request was denied.

None of the allegations have been proven in court.

