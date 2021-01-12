Where do the Blackhawks go from here?

The Chicago Blackhawks have signed head coach Jeremy Colliton to a two-year contract extension as he enters his third season with the team.

Colliton, 35, replaced Joel Quenneville as the team's head coach 15 games into the 2018-19 season.

The extension runs through the 2022-23 NHL season.

OFFICIAL: We're excited to announce a two-year contract extension for Head Coach Jeremy Colliton.



Congrats, Coach!https://t.co/VGsWa3gniX — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) January 12, 2021

He has a 62-58-17 record in two seasons behind the bench with the Blackhawks in his first tenure as an NHL head coach.

"Jeremy has shown an innate ability to develop young talent throughout his two seasons as head coach of the Chicago Blackhawks," Blackhawks general manager Stan Bowman said. "This, coupled with his vast knowledge of the game, exceptional communication skills and determination to win, makes us extremely confident Jeremy has what it takes to lead our team back to an elite level as we continue to build a roster that can compete year in and year out."

The Blackhawks had a 32-30-8 record last season, upsetting the Edmonton Oilers in the play-in round of the NHL's Return to Play before falling to the Vegas Golden Knights in the first round of the playoffs.

"I'm thankful to the Wirtz Family and Stan Bowman for their continued support during my time with the organization," said Colliton. "As we continue to build on the foundation we have here with this team, we will remain committed to working with our players to put them in the best positions to succeed. I look forward to the challenge of developing a team our fans will be proud of and leading the Chicago Blackhawks back to a championship level."

Chicago, who will open the season without Jonathan Toews, Brent Seabrook, Kirby Dach and Alex Nylander, are set to spend this season in the newly-formed Central Division.