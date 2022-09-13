Last Minute of Play: Key dates to keep an eye on in the NHL this season

The Chicago Blackhawks will start the 2022-23 season without the services of Jake McCabe on the blueline.

The team announced Tuesday that McCabe is expected to be out for 10-12 weeks after successful cervical spine surgery.

MEDICAL UPDATES: Jake McCabe underwent successful cervical spine surgery, he is expected to return in 10-12 weeks.



Jalen Luypen had his left rotator cuff repaired, he is expected to return in 14-18 weeks. — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) September 13, 2022

McCabe, 28, had had four goals and 22 points in 75 games with the Blackhawks last season, his first with the team. He joined the team on a four-year, $16 million contract - carrying a $4 million cap hit - as a free agent last summer.

Selected in the second round of the 2012 draft by the Sabres, McCabe had previously spent his entire career in Buffalo.

He has 22 goals and 99 points in 428 NHL games between the two teams.



Blackhawks prospect Luypen also sidelined

Chicago also announced Monday that prospect Jalen Luypen is expected to miss 14-18 weeks after having his left rotator cuff repaired.

Luypen, 20, was a seventh-round pick of the Blackhawks in the 2021 NHL Draft.

The Kelowna, BC. native has spent the past four seasons with the Edmonton Oil Kings and posted a career-high 29 goals and 64 points in 66 games last season.