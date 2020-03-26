Chicago Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews will donate $100,000 to the Chicago Community COVID-19 Response Fund, the team announced on Thursday.

The 31-year-old will make the donation through his personal foundation.

Toews has scored 18 goals and added 42 assists over 70 games this season, his 13th in Chicago.