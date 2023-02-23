While speculation continues to surround Patrick Kane ahead of the trade deadline, the Chicago Blackhawks winger is showing prospective suitors he's still got it at 34.

A pending unrestricted free agent, Kane is enjoying his best stretch of the season as the March 3 deadline nears.

With another two goals in Chicago's upset win over the Dallas Stars Wednesday, Kane now has seven goals and 10 points in his past four games. His success has propelled the Blackhawks to go 4-0 over that stretch, marking their first four-game winning streak since October.

Kane is one of four players in Blackhawks history to score seven goals in a four-game stretch at the age of 34 or older, joining Doug Mohns, Kenny Wharram and Marian Hossa.

Most goals by a @NHLBlackhawks player 34 or older in a 4-game span of a season:

7- Patrick Kane (February 17-present, thanks to scoring 2 so far tonight against the Stars)

7- Doug Mohns (January 26-Feb 2, 1969)

7- Kenny Wharram (March 23-30, 1969)

7- Marian Hossa (Feb 8-13, 2015)

After averaging more than a point-per-game in each of the previous four seasons, Kane now has 16 goals and 45 points in 54 games after what could be considered a slow start by his lofty standards.



Patrick Kane's Production - Last Five Seasons Season Games Played Goals Assists Points 2018-19 81 41 66 110 2019-20 70 33 51 84 2020-21 56 15 51 66 2021-22 78 26 66 92 2022-23 54 16 29 45

The veteran forward admitted on Feb. 10 that he was not thrilled to see the New York Rangers acquire Vladimir Tarasenko from the St. Louis Blues, likely ending his chances of moving to Broadway. He went without a point in four games following those comments before his current stretch.

"It's not like the happiest I've been to hear about a trade," Kane said at the time. "I think the Rangers are a team that you definitely pay attention to and definitely are intrigued by, for obvious reasons."

"If things were going to happen, that was a team I was definitely looking at," he added. "It seems like they kind of filled their void and went ahead and made a deal, so it is what it is."

Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson told NBC Sports Chicago earlier this week that Kane has not yet decided whether he'd be open to a trade ahead of the deadline.

Davidson said he's had "constant contact" with Kane and his agent, Pat Brisson, but hasn't moved forward in trade talks with any teams.

"We haven't gotten to the point that we're talking to teams or anything like that," Davidson said.

#Blackhawks GM Kyle Davidson said on @NBCSChicago that he's had "constant contact" with Patrick Kane and Pat Brisson.



Davidson said Kane hasn't informed him of a decision yet: "We haven't gotten to the point that we're talking to teams or anything like that." — Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) February 22, 2023

ESPN's Emily Kaplan wrote Wednesday that she believes Kane has asked to explore if going to the Rangers is still an option despite the Tarasenko trade.

Beyond the Blueshirts, Kaplan reports the Carolina Hurricanes, Dallas Stars, Vegas Golden Knights and Edmonton Oilers are believed to have varying degrees in interest in Kane, should he become available.

Kane, who has spent his entire career with the Blackhawks since being selected first overall in the 2007 NHL Draft, carries a cap hit of $10.5 million in the final season of his current deal.

Owning a full no-move clause in his contract, the wait continues to see whether Kane will elect to try to chase a fourth Stanley Cup with a contender this spring.