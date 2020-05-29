2h ago
Blackhawks reach deal with Czech F Chalupa
The Chicago Blackhawks agreed to terms with Czech forward Matej Chalupa on a two-year contract on Friday. The deal, which begins next season, will see Chalupa carry a cap hit of $925,000.
TSN.ca Staff
The 21-year-old spent the past two seasons with Hradec Kralove of the Czech Republic League, posting seven goals and 24 points in 54 games this past season.