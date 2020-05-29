Oilers 3-in-3: Why the Oilers could win or lose series against Hawks

The Chicago Blackhawks agreed to terms with Czech forward Matej Chalupa on a two-year contract on Friday.

The deal, which begins next season, will see Chalupa carry a cap hit of $925,000.

Signed on? Czech ✔️



Forward Matej Chalupa has agreed on a two-year contract ($925,000 AAV) that begins with the 2020-21 season! #Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/3Hll4EqbBr — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) May 29, 2020

The 21-year-old spent the past two seasons with Hradec Kralove of the Czech Republic League, posting seven goals and 24 points in 54 games this past season.