The Chicago Blackhawks have signed forward David Gust to a two-year, $1.525 million ($762, 500 AAV) contract that runs through the 2023-24 season, the team announced on Thursday.

The Blackhawks also announced that Gust has been recalled ahead of Saturday's game against the San Jose Sharks.

Gust, 29, has played 51 games with the AHL's Rockford IceHogs this season, scoring 24 goals and adding 26 assists.

The undrafted free agent signed his first NHL contract with the Carolina Hurricanes in 2020.

The Orland Park, Ill., native has 84 goals and 178 points in 303 career AHL games.