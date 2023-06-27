The Chicago Blackhawks have signed forward Nick Foligno to a one-year, $4 million contract.

The Blackhawks acquired the rights to Foligno, a pending unrestricted free agent, along with Taylor Hall in a trade with the Boston Bruins on Monday.

Happy to have you, Nick 👋 pic.twitter.com/uyuMquC9Lu — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) June 27, 2023

Foligno, 35, played in 68 regular-season games for the Bruins last season, scoring 10 goals and recording 27 points.

The Buffalo, N.Y., native added three points (one goal, two assists) in six playoff games for the Bruins against the Florida Panthers in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

He is coming off a two-year, $7.6 million contract signed with the Bruins in 2021.

Selected 28th overall by the Ottawa Senators in the 2006 NHL Draft, Foligno played five seasons with the Sens before being traded in July of 2012 to the Columbus Blue Jackets for Marc Methot.

Foligno spent the 2012-13 season through the 2020-21 season with the Blue Jackets, earning Mark Messier NHL Leadership Award and King Clancy Memorial Trophy honours in the 2016-17 season. Foligno was acquired by the Toronto Maple Leafs as part of a three-team deal that included the San Jose Sharks.