The Chicago Blackahwks won the 2023 NHL Draft Lottery on Monday night and will select first at the league’s annual draft in Nashville on June 28.

Chicago finished the season with a 26-49-7 record with 59 points giving them a 11.5 per cent chance at winning the lottery.

The Anaheim Ducks and Columbus Blue Jackets will draft No. 2 and No. 3 respectively.

The Ducks had the best chance of winning the lottery at 25.5 per cent after finishing with an NHL-worst 23-47-12 record with 58 points.

Regina Pats forward Connor Bedard is the projected No. 1 overall pick after an outstanding Western Hockey League season where he recorded 71 goals and 143 points in 57 games.

The North Vancouver, B.C., native has 134 goals and 271 points in 134 games in this three-season WHL career.

Bedard also helped Canada win two gold medals at the 2022 and 2023 World Junior Championship where he had 13 goals and 31 points in 14 games. He was named as the tournament's best forward and MVP in 2023.

The 5-foot-10 forward was ranked No. 1 in TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie's latest draft ranking with University of Michigan forward Adam Fantilli and United States National Development Program's Will Smith ranked No. 2 and 3, respectively.

Fantilli had 30 goals and 65 points in 36 NCAA games with Michigan en route to being named this year's Hobey Baker Award Winner.

The Nobleton, Ont., native also represented Canada at the 2023 World Juniors where he recorded two goals and five points in seven games and is representing his country at the IIHF World Championship later this week.

Smith recorded 51 goals and 127 points in 60 games in the USHL this season and has committed to play in the NCAA at Boston College next season.

2023 NHL Draft Lottery Results:

1. Chicago Blackhawks

2. Anaheim Ducks

3. Columbus Blue Jackets

4. San Jose Sharks

5. Montreal Canadiens

6. Arizona Coyotes

7. Philadelphia Flyers

8. Washington Capitals

9. Detroit Red Wings

10. St. Louis Blues

11. Vancouver Canucks

12. Arizona Coyotes (from Ottawa)

13. Buffalo Sabres

14. Pittsburgh Penguins

15. Nashville Predators

16. Calgary Flames