1h ago
Report: Bulls PG Ball entering health and safety protocols
TSN.ca Staff
According to a report on Sunday, Chicago Bulls point guard Lonzo Ball is entering the NBA's health and safety protocols.
ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski also reports that Bulls head coach Billy Donovan is in protocols.
The Bulls are scheduled to host the Indiana Pacers on Sunday.
In his first season with the Bulls, Ball is averaging 13.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game in 29 appearances.