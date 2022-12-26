According to a report on Sunday, Chicago Bulls point guard Lonzo Ball is entering the NBA's health and safety protocols.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski also reports that Bulls head coach Billy Donovan is in protocols.

Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball is entering Covid protocols, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 26, 2021

The Bulls are scheduled to host the Indiana Pacers on Sunday.

In his first season with the Bulls, Ball is averaging 13.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game in 29 appearances.