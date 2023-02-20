The Chicago Bulls are nearing a deal to sign free agent point guard Patrick Beverley for the rest of the season, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Chicago Bulls are nearing a deal to sign free agent guard Patrick Beverley for the rest of the season, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 20, 2023

Wojnarowski adds that Beverley's agent, Kevin Bradbury, confirmed a deal is imminent with the Bulls, who want Beverley to inject some ferocity to the locker room and on the court.

Beverley was traded from the Los Angeles Lakers to the Orlando Magic as part of a four-team deal on Feb. 9 and then bought out by the Magic four days later.

In 45 appearances for the Lakers this season, Beverley started every game and averaged 6.4 points while shooting 40.2 per cent from the field.

Nicknamed Pat Bev, the 34-year-old began his professional basketball career playing in Europe before getting an opportunity with the Houston Rockets during the 2012-13 season. Beverley made good on it, playing the next five seasons in Houston while demonstrating an ability to get under his opponents’ skin with tenacious defence and physical play.

Beverley then went to the Los Angeles Clippers in a June 2017 deal involving Chris Paul, spending the next three seasons in L.A. Next, Beverley ended up in Minnesota and helped lead the Timberwolves to their first playoff appearance in four seasons.

After the season, the T-Wolves traded Beverley to Utah, who then flipped him to the Lakers in exchange for Talen Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson.