Bulls takes on Wizards, look to halt five-game slide

Chicago Bulls (19-35, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (18-33, ninth in the Eastern Conference)

Washington; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago enters the matchup against Washington as losers of five in a row.

One more game before the All-Star break tonight.@ctsbulls has the preview from DC and more: — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) February 11, 2020

The Wizards are 12-19 in conference play. Washington allows the most points in the league, giving up 120.4 points per game and allowing opponents to shoot 48.7 per cent.

The Bulls are 13-23 in Eastern Conference play. Chicago has a 2-20 record against teams over .500.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Bulls won 115-106 in the last matchup on Jan. 15. Zach LaVine led Chicago with 30 points, and Bradley Beal led Washington with 23 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Beal leads the Wizards with 6.3 assists and scores 29.1 points per game. Davis Bertans has averaged 14.7 points and 4.3 rebounds while shooting 45.9 per cent over the last 10 games for Washington.

Tomas Satoransky leads the Bulls averaging 5.3 assists while scoring 10.1 points per game. LaVine has averaged 25.1 points and collected 4.9 rebounds while shooting 43.6 per cent over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wizards: 5-5, averaging 119.2 points, 42.7 rebounds, 25.4 assists, 6.7 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.9 per cent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 121.2 points on 47.6 per cent shooting.

Bulls: 3-7, averaging 108 points, 41.3 rebounds, 24 assists, 9.5 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.9 per cent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.4 points on 52.1 per cent shooting.

INJURIES: Wizards: Garrison Mathews: out (ankle), Thomas Bryant: out (foot), John Wall: out (left torn achilles).

Bulls: Denzel Valentine: out (hamstring), Wendell Carter Jr.: out (ankle), Kris Dunn: out (knee), Otto Porter Jr.: out (left foot), Lauri Markkanen: out (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.