Chicago Bulls' all-star Zach LaVine is expected to miss several games after entering into the NBA's health and safety protocol, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The 26-year-old is averaging a career-highs in points (27.5), assists (5.1), and rebounds (5.1) on route to making the first All-Star game of his career.

The Bulls (22-32 are 10th in the Eastern Conference and hold a one-game lead over the Toronto Raptors for the final spot in the NBA's play-in tournament.