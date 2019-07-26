The Chicago Cubs have acquired pitcher Derek Holland and cash considerations from the San Francisco Giants in exchange for cash considerations, the team announced on Friday.

To make room for Holland on the 40-man roster, the Cubs have designated Tim Collins for assignment.

Holland has appeared in 31 games this season for the Giants, including seven starts, and has posted a 2-4 record with a 5.90 ERA in 68.2 innings. He also has 71 strikeouts and 35 walks with a 1.50 WHIP.

The 32-year-old was selected by the Texas Rangers in the 25th round of the 2006 MLB Draft and made his debut with the team during the 2009 season.

He has also played for the Chicago White Sox over the course of his 11-year MLB career.