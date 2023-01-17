Julian Merryweather is headed to the Senior Circuit.

The Chicago Cubs claimed the right-handed reliever on waivers from the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday.

ROSTER MOVES:



🔹 RHP Julian Merryweather has been claimed off waivers by the Cubs



🔹 RHP Junior Fernández has been assigned outright to Triple-A pic.twitter.com/F2bdTV3n4p — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) January 17, 2023

Merryweather, 31, was designated for assignment by the team earlier this month to make room for Brandon Belt on the 40-man roster.

A native of Berkeley, CA, Merryweather was acquired by the Jays in the fall of 2018 as the player to be named later in the trade that saw Josh Donaldson head to Cleveland on Aug. 31, 2018.

Merryweather's Blue Jays career was hindered by a number of injuries, making only 47 appearances over three seasons from 2020 to 2022. In 2022, Merryweather was 0-3 with a 6.75 earned run average and 1.425 WHIP over 26.2 innings pitched.

The Jays also announced that right-handed pitcher Junior Fernandez has been assigned outright to the Triple-A Buffalo Bisons.