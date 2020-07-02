A household mishap turned into surgery for Chicago Cubs lefty Jose Quintana.

The team announced on Thursday that the 31-year-old hurler underwent a procedure on the thumb on his pitching hand after he cut it while washing the dishes.

Quintana initially received five stitches for the cut, but microscopic surgery on the thumb revealed a lacerated digital sensory nerve, which was then repaired.

He is expected to resume his throwing program in two weeks at which point the Cubs will make a further determination on his expected absence.

A native of Arjona, Colombia, Quintana is headed into his ninth big league season and fourth with the Cubs.

In 2019, Quintana was 13-9 with a 4.68 earned run average and WHIP of 1.386 over 171.0 innings and 31 starts.

Quintana is entering a $10.5 million option year and will be an unrestricted free agent in 2021.

He spent the first five-plus seasons of his career with the Chicago White Sox for whom Quintana was an All-Star in 2016.

 