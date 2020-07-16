When the Chicago Cubs open up their truncated Major League Baseball season on July 24 against the Milwaukee Brewers, they will have Kyle Hendricks on the hill.

Manager David Ross officially named the 30-year-old righty as his Opening Day starter in a Zoom call with reporters on Thursday. Yu Darvish will follow Hendricks in the rotation.

Hendricks is heading into his seventh big-league season, all with the Cubs.

In 30 starts last season, the Newport Beach, CA native was 11-10 with a 3.46 earned run average and WHIP of 1.130 over 177.0 innings pitched.

After Hendricks and Darvish, Jon Lester, Tyler Chatwood and Alec Mills round out the rotation with Jose Quintana still on the shelf with a finger injury.