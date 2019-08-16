PITTSBURGH — Addison Russell, who began the season on the suspended list, has been recalled from Triple-A Iowa for the second time this season.

The Cubs also activated right-handed reliever Brandon Kintzler from the injured list prior to Friday night's game against the Pirates. Outfielder Albert Almora Jr. and right-hander James Norwood were optioned to Iowa.

Russell was suspended for 40 games last September for violating Major League Baseball's domestic abuse policy. He was with the Cubs from May 8-July 24 this season before being sent to the minors.

In 15 games with Iowa, Russell hit .333 with four home runs and 13 RBIs. The 25-year-old was an All-Star in 2016 when he helped the Cubs win their first World Series since 1908.

Kintzler had been out since Aug. 6 with right pectoral inflammation. He is 2-1 with a 2.33 ERA in 49 games.

Almora was hitting .232 with 12 homers and 32 RBIs in 114 games. He made 75 starts in centre field but his playing time has decreased since late July when the Cubs acquired outfielder Nicholas Castellanos from the Detroit Tigers in a trade and recalled infielder/outfielder Ian Happ from Iowa.

General manager Jed Hoyer said the Cubs plan to recall Almora on Sept. 1 when the roster limit expands to 40 from 25.

Norwood pitched once for the Cubs, working one scoreless inning.

