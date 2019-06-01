ST. LOUIS — Chicago Cubs shortstop Javier Baez was scratched from Saturday night's game against St. Louis because of a bruised right heel, a problem he first sustained on May 19 and re-aggravated later.

"For him to say something, it had to be pretty sore," Chicago manager Joe Maddon said before the game. "I was just ready to come out on the field and he came and talked to me. So it's definitely a day-by-day situation."

Baez is hitting .303 with 13 home runs and 34 RBIs.

Maddon said Baez could move to third base when he returns, which would cut down his lateral movement and the amount of times he has to hit the base. Baez has played 50 games at shortstop this season and one at third base.

"When he's feeling good again we might have to figure out a way again to put him in a spot he doesn't have to move as much and see how that plays," Maddon said.

