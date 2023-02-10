For the first time in his career, Michael Fulmer is headed to the Senior Circuit.

The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reports the free-agent right-hander has a deal with the Chicago Cubs, pending a physical.

Deal is pending a physical. https://t.co/27NrR0hMR2 — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) February 10, 2023

Fulmer, 29, split last season between the Detroit Tigers and Minnesota Twins. In 2022, the Oklahoma City native appeared in a combined 67 games, going 5-6 with a 3.39 earned run average and 1.366 WHIP over 63.2 innings pitched.

A first-round pick of the 2011 MLB Amateur Draft, Fulmer spent the first five-plus seasons of his career with the Tigers.

He was named American League Rookie of the Year in 2016 after going 11-7 with a 3.06 ERA and 1.119 WHIP over 159.0 IP in 26 starts.

An All-Star in 2014, Fulmer missed the entirety of the 2019 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery.

He moved to the bullpen in 2021.