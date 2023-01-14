The Chicago Cubs have agreed to sign veteran first baseman Trey Mancini to a two-year deal, per sources.

Mancini, 30, played for the Baltimore Orioles and Houston Astros last season, where he hit .239 with 18 home runs in 143 games. He registered one hit in the World Series, out of nine at-bats.

Originally drafted in the eighth round of the 2013 MLB June Amateur Draft by the Orioles, Mancini debuted for them in 2016.

He finished third in AL Rookie of the Year voting in 2017, when he hit .293 with 24 home runs.

Mancini was forced to miss the entire 2020 season due to treatment for Stage 3 colon cancer, and he was rewarded with the 2021 AL Comeback Player of the Year award when he returned the next season.

In 752 career MLB games, Mancini has a .265 batting average, 125 home runs and 372 runs batted in.