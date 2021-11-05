The Chicago Cubs claimed veteran lefty starter Wade Miley off waivers from the Chicago Cubs on Friday.

Miley, 34, was 12-7 for the Reds last season with an earned run average of 3.37 and a 1.325 WHIP over 163.0 innings in 28 starts. On May 7, Miley threw a no-hitter against Cleveland.

A native of Hammond, LA, Miley has a $10 million club option with a $1 million buyout. He just played out the second year of a two-year, $15 million deal.

Miley heads into his 12th big league season. An All-Star in 2012, Miley has also spent time with the Arizona Diamondbacks, Boston Red Sox, Seattle Mariners, Baltimore Orioles, Milwaukee Brewers and Houston Astros.