51m ago
Cubs claim LHP Miley off waivers from Reds
The Chicago Cubs claimed veteran lefty starter Wade Miley off waivers from the Chicago Cubs on Friday. Miley, 34, was 12-7 for the Reds last season with an earned run average of 3.37 and a 1.325 WHIP over 163.0 innings in 28 starts. On May 7, Miley threw a no-hitter against Cleveland.
TSN.ca Staff
The #Reds today announced the following transactions: pic.twitter.com/OXWK6QzxXV— Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) November 5, 2021
A native of Hammond, LA, Miley has a $10 million club option with a $1 million buyout. He just played out the second year of a two-year, $15 million deal.
Miley heads into his 12th big league season. An All-Star in 2012, Miley has also spent time with the Arizona Diamondbacks, Boston Red Sox, Seattle Mariners, Baltimore Orioles, Milwaukee Brewers and Houston Astros.