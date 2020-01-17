Chicago Fire FC has acquired US$75,000 in general allocation money from the Montreal Impact.

The deal arises from a previous transaction that saw Chicago switch spots with the Impact in the MLS allocation order as part of the trade to acquire Uganda international midfielder Micheal Azira last August. Chicago traded the No. 1 allocation spot to Montreal in exchange for the No. 6 spot.

Terms of the deal called for Chicago to get $75,000 in GAM If the Impact used the No 1 allocation spot to select a player for its 2020 roster. Montreal did that this week, signing midfielder Ballou Tabla.

MLS uses the allocation process to acquire select U.S. internationals, U.S. youth internationals or former MLS players returning to the league after joining a non-MLS club for a transfer fee greater than $500,000.

Tabla left Montreal for FC Barcelona's reserve side in January 2018 after seeing action in 21 games for the Impact in 2017. The Canadian international rejoined the Impact on loan last August, a move that was made permanent this week.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 17, 2020.