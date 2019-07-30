CHICAGO — Shortstop Tim Anderson has been activated from the 10-day injured list by the Chicago White Sox, who recalled right-hander Carson Fulmer from Triple-A Charlotte before a series opener against the New York Mets.

Chicago optioned outfielder Ryan Cordell to Charlotte on Tuesday. Pitcher Dylan Covey was optioned to the Triple-A team on Sunday after lasting just 14 pitches against Minnesota, an 11-1 loss that dropped him to 1-7.

Anderson is in the lineup batting seventh against New York. He was hitting .317 with 11 homers and 37 RBIs in 70 games before spraining his right ankle on June 25. Anderson was 8 for 23 (.346) with one homer and four RBIs during a five-game injury rehabilitation assignment with Charlotte.

Fulmer is on his fifth stint with the White Sox this season. The 25-year-old is 1-1 with a 6.32 ERA in 13 appearances.

