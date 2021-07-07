MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Chicago White Sox designated outfielder Adam Eaton for assignment Wednesday to make room for the return from the injured list of outfielder Adam Engel.

The 32-year-old Eaton, in his 10th major league season, batted .201 with a career-low .642 OPS in 58 games. He had five homers and 28 RBIs in his second stint with the White Sox, whom he played for from 2014-16. Eaton spent the previous four years with the Washington Nationals, winning a World Series with them in 2019.

Manager Tony LaRussa said dumping Eaton was “a very difficult decision for the organization,” prompted by the emergence of rookies Gavin Sheets and Andrew Vaughn.

“A veteran sitting around and not playing, it kind of goes against why he was brought here. It's just the reality of the development of some of our young guys,” LaRussa said, adding: “Too many good players. It's a good problem to have.”

Engel was reinstated from his second injured list stint of the season with a strained right hamstring, but the first-place White Sox are still not close to full strength.

Left fielder Eloy Jiménez ruptured his left pectoral tendon during spring training and has yet to play. Center fielder Luis Robert tore his right hip flexor and has been out since May 2. Second baseman Nick Madrigal tore his right hamstring on June 9 and is out indefinitely. Catcher Yasmani Grandal tore a tendon in his left knee on Monday and will be gone for a month or more.

___

More AP MLB coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports