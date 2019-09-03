Baseball fans will have to see Luis Robert in action.

The Chicago White Sox announced their September call-ups on Tuesday and the No. 5 prospect in baseball according to MLB Pipeline was not among them.

General manager Rick Hahn told reporters that a career-high season for Robert in terms of games played, a short off-season after the Arizona Fall League last year and two level jumps as consideration for ending his season.

"Surpassed development goals ... stayed healthy, performed at three levels. Instead of adding fourth level and increasing games as much fun as it would have been to see him continue, sometimes it's our job to say this is enough," Hahn said via Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times.

Hahn also said there were no considerations of contract or control factored into the decision.

Robert, who is the White Sox top prospect, hit 32 home runs in 122 minor league games across three levels to go along with a batting average of .328 and an OPS of 1.001.

The 22-year-old Cuban outfielder spent the majority of his time with the double-A Birmingham Barons and triple-A Charlotte Checkers. It's a big improvement on his 2018 season where he hit just .269 with zero home runs in 50 games.