CHICAGO — The Chicago White Sox and outfielder Adam Engel agreed Wednesday to a $1.375 million, one-year contract, avoiding arbitration.

The 29-year-old Engel hit .295 with three homers and 12 RBIs last season. He recorded the final out of Lucas Giolito's no-hitter against Pittsburgh on Aug. 25 when he extended on the run to catch Erik Gonzalez’s slicing drive toward the right-field line.

Engel started all three games of Chicago's wild-card series against Oakland and homered in the opener.

Chicago has three players remaining eligible for arbitration — Giolito and fellow right-handers Reynaldo López and Evan Marshall.

