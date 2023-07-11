Luis Robert will not play in Tuesday night's All-Star Game.

The Chicago White Sox said Tuesday evening that the 25-year-old outfielder has experienced tightness in his right calf during Monday night's Home Run Derby and will be pulled from the game as a precaution.

During the first round of Monday’s Home Run Derby, Luis Robert felt tightness in his right calf. He underwent an MRI in Seattle and is listed as day-to-day. Robert will not play in tonight’s All-Star Game as a precaution and will be evaluated again before the season re-starts… — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) July 11, 2023

The team says Robert underwent an MRI in Seattle and will be reevaluated before the season resumes on Friday.

A native of Ciego de Avila, Cuba, Robert was set to appear in his first All-Star Game in this his fourth big league campaign.

Robert is batting .271 with 26 home runs, 56 runs batted in and an OPS of .899 in 89 games this season.

He was the lone White Sox representative on the American League roster.