ChiSox place Anderson (knee) on 10-day IL
The Chicago White Sox placed shortstop Tim Anderson on the 10-day injured list on Tuesday with a sprained left knee.
In a corresponding move, infielder Lenyn Sosa was recalled from the Triple-A Charlotte Knights.
Anderson, 29, was forced to exit Monday's 4-3 win over the Minnesota Twins early with apparent discomfort. In the fourth inning, Anderson went to third base to turn a double play with Elvis Andrus throwing to him to get runner Matt Wallner, who slid into Anderson's leg.
A two-time All-Star, Anderson is in his eighth big-league season. Through 11 games in 2023, Anderson was batting .298 with nine hits and four runs batted in.
Sosa, 23, is ranked as the team's No. 8 prospect according to MLB Pipeline. He appeared in 11 games for the team in 2022, recording two hits in 15 at-bats.
The White Sox (5-6) continue their series with the Twins (6-4) in Minneapolis on Tuesday night.