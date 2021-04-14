Chicago White Sox left-hander Carlos Rodón has thrown a no-hitter against Cleveland on Wednesday night.

It's the second White Sox no-hitter in less than a calendar year, after Lucas Giolito no-hit the Pittsburgh Pirates on Aug. 25, 2020.

Rodón came two outs short of a perfect game when Roberto Perez reached base via hit-by-pitch.

The 28-year-old threw 114 pitches and struck out seven batters.

It was the 20th no-hitter in White Sox history, the second-most in MLB history next to the Dodgers' 23.

Rodón was selected by Chicago with the No. 3 pick in the 2014 amateur draft. He has been hampered by injuries in recent years, but he won a spot in the rotation during spring training and pitched five innings in a 6-0 win at Seattle in his first start of the season.

He was supposed to pitch on Monday against Cleveland, but he was scratched because of an upset stomach.

