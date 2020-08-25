CHICAGO — Lucas Giolito of the Chicago White Sox has thrown a no-hitter against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Giolito struck out 13, walked one in a 4-0 win Tuesday night.

It's the first White Sox no-hitter since Philip Humber held the Seattle Mariners hitless in 2012.

An All-Star last year, the right-hander retired the first nine Pittsburgh hitters before walking Erik Gonzalez to start the fourth.

The Pirates, hitting a collective .229 this season, brought the majors’ worst record into the matchup.

More to come.

