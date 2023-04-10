MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson left Chicago's game in Minnesota on Monday with left knee soreness after being involved in a minor collision at third base.

Anderson went to cover third base on an apparent double-play ball in the fourth inning. Michael Taylor's groundball was fielded by third baseman Hanser Alberto, who hesitated before throwing to second for a forceout. Elvis Andrus then threw to Anderson, trying to get runner Matt Wallner.

Wallner slid into Anderson's legs as he went into the base.

“He felt a little bit of pain when it happened and he felt like he could play through it, and then it just stiffened up a little bit," White Sox manager Pedro Grifol said. "We’ll see how that plays out, but I’m optimistic.”

Anderson was down for several minutes before getting up and staying in the game. He was replaced in the next inning by Romy González. The team announced after the game that Anderson is being further evaluated.

The two-time All-Star is hitting .298 while playing in every game so far this season.

Grifol also told reporters that third baseman Yoán Moncada, who was out of the lineup Monday, is dealing with a back issue similar to the one he experienced during spring training. Grifol said the team is being cautious with both players and called Moncada day to day.

“Ten games in, we’re going to err on the side of caution," Grifol said. "We need those guys for the long run.”

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports