The Kansas City Chiefs have acquired defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah from the Cleveland Browns in exchange for safety Eric Murray.

We have acquired DE Emmanuel Ogbah in a trade with the Cleveland Browns in exchange for S Eric Murray. pic.twitter.com/tAP8KwGUaY — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) April 1, 2019

Ogbah was not with the team as they began camp on Monday and reports surfaced that he was being “aggressively” shopped around the league.

The 25-year-old appeared in 40 games for the Browns over three seasons and collected 122 tackles and 12.5 sacks. He was selected by the Browns in the second round, 32nd overall of the 2016 NFL Draft.

Murray was a fourth round pick in the same 2016 NFL Draft, 106th overall by the Chiefs and appeared in 45 games since making his debut.

The 25-year-old has one interception and 88 tackles over the course of his three-year NFL career.