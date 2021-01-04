Bills eyeing deep playoff run while Browns have sights set on upset against Steelers

Eric Bieniemy is once again being considered for an NFL head coach opening.

The Chiefs offensive co-ordinator is doing virtual interviews on Monday with the Atlanta Falcons and Detroit Lions, while the New York Jets have also requested permission to speak with him, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

And now the Jets officially requested Chiefs' OC Eric Bieniemy for their HC job as well, per source. https://t.co/mcBM2SdhQ5 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 4, 2021

The 51-year-old interviewed for openings with the New York Giants and Cleveland Browns last year, but both teams went with different options.

Bieniemy played nine seasons in the NFL before he got into coaching, first at Colorado, his alma mater.

He's been with the Chiefs since 2013, and is in his third season as the Chiefs offensive co-ordinator.

Under his watch, quarterback Patrick Mahomes has blossomed into a superstar.