Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif graduated medical school on Tuesday, just four years after entering the NFL as a sixth-round draft pick.

The Montreal native earned the title of doctor from McGill University, completing a goal he had to earn his degree while playing professional football.

This is it! Today I become a doctor! It also marks the beginning of a great new adventure for all 2018 graduates of @mcgillu Faculty of Medicine. #LDTMD #graduation #passion #nfl #chiefs pic.twitter.com/j4oD1BCuXJ — Laurent D. Tardif (@LaurentDTardif) May 29, 2018

However, Dr. Duvernay-Tardif, who has started 38 games for the Chiefs over the past three seasons, has no plans to trade in his jersey for scrubs.

"Since the day I got drafted, I promised myself I was going to finish my studies and get that MD while I was still playing," Duvernay-Tardif recently told ESPN. "It's one of those life projects that you promise yourself you're going to accomplish, and I'm on the verge of doing it, so I'm pretty excited.

"But right now, football is my main priority. I want to focus and see how good I can be. I'm putting medicine on hold in order to really maximize my opportunity in the NFL. I love playing football. For all of those who sometimes doubt that I really want to be here because I've got a medical degree, having a really strong Plan B and still playing football shows how much I really love the game. I love being out there with the guys. I love the chemistry we have in the locker room. Being out there is a privilege."