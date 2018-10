KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Chiefs waived safety Leon McQuay and signed offensive lineman Jeff Allen on Tuesday, giving them some additional depth up front after recent injuries to Laurent Duvernay-Tardif and Mitch Morse.

Duvernay-Tardif, the starter at right guard, broke a bone in his left leg two weeks ago and landed on injured reserve. Morse sustained a concussion in Sunday night's loss in New England, creating a void at centre heading into this week's game against Cincinnati.

Jordan Devey is likely to start at centre and Andrew Wylie at right guard.

The 28-year-old Allen was a second-round pick of the Chiefs in the 2012 draft, and spent four solid seasons in Kansas City. He signed a four-year deal with Houston as a free agent in 2016, but was released in mid-July with an injury settlement after dealing with a concussion and other injuries.

