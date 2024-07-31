NANTERRE, France (AP) — Pan Zhanle of China broke his own world record on the way to winning the men’s 100-meter freestyle Wednesday night, finishing in 46.40 seconds for his country's first swimming gold medal of the Paris Olympics.

That mark topped his 46.80 swum at the February world championships in Doha.

In perhaps the most ferocious race in swimming, the 19-year-old Pan edged Kyle Chalmers of Australia, who clocked a 47.48 for silver and Romanian bronze medalist David Popovici in 47.49.

No world marks had been broken through the first four days in the pool at the Paris Games.

