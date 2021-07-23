24m ago
China's Yang wins first gold of Tokyo Olympics in air rifle
TOKYO (AP) — Qian Yang of China won the first gold medal of the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday in women’s 10-meter air rifle.
Yang overtook Anastasiia Galashina when the Russian missed the center two rings for an 8.9 on her final shot.
Yang had a 9.8 on her final shot and finished with an Olympic record 251.8. Galashina finished at 251.1.
