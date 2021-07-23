China's Yang wins first gold of Tokyo Olympics in air rifle

TOKYO (AP) — Qian Yang of China won the first gold medal of the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday in women’s 10-meter air rifle.

Yang overtook Anastasiia Galashina when the Russian missed the center two rings for an 8.9 on her final shot.

Yang had a 9.8 on her final shot and finished with an Olympic record 251.8. Galashina finished at 251.1.

___

More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2020-tokyo-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports