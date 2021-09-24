The CHL announced on Friday that the 2021 CIBC Canada Russia series will not take place due to challenges surrounding the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

This will be the second year in a row that the series has been cancelled due to the pandemic.

The last time the CIBC Canada Russia series took place in 2019, Russia and the CHL representatives each won three games each.

The CHL is hopeful the series will return during the 2022-2023 CHL season.