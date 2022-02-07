The Canadian Hockey League has reinstated its CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game for Wednesday, March 23 in Kitchener, Ontario, according to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger.

The CHL announced last month that it was postponing the game, initially scheduled for February 2, due to COVID-19 restrictions.

As we reported last week on Insider Trading: Great news for NHL draft eligible prospects. The CHL has reinstated its Prospects Game for March 23rd in Kitchener. Two teams involving the top 40 draft eligible players. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) February 7, 2022

Dreger reported last week on Insider Trading that given all the makeup games needed across the three CHL leagues, the Memorial Cup is expected to be pushed into June.

The CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game showcases the top 40 NHL Draft eligible talents from across the Ontario Hockey League, Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, and Western Hockey League.

