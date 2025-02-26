OHL Roundup: Beaudoin scores SO winner as Colts earn hard-fought victory over Storm

GUELPH, Ont. - Cole Beaudoin scored the winning goal to lift the Barrie Colts to a 5-4 triumph over the Guelph Storm on Wednesday in Ontario Hockey League action.

Riley Patterson, with two goals, Owen Van Steensel and Anthony Romani scored in regulation for Barrie (35-18-2-2). Ben Hrebik kicked out 39 shots.

Jett Luchanko scored twice, while Jake Karabela and Charlie Paquette added one apiece for Guelph (18-29-5-4). Colin Ellsworth made 26 saves.

After Luchanko put the Storm ahead 3-2 at 1:01 of the third period, Romani and Patterson answered for the Colts, with Patterson's marker putting Barrie ahead with less than five minutes remaining.

However, Paquette had other things in mind, scoring with five seconds left in regulation to force overtime.

---

GREYHOUNDS 6 WOLVES 3

SAULT STE. MARIE, Ont. - Brady Martin and Charlie Hilton each had two goals as the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds downed the Sudbury Wolves 6-3.

Travis Hayes and Jordan Charron also contributed to the scoring for Sault Ste. Marie (24-32-2-1), which was down 2-0 after the opening period and 3-2 late in the second.

Chase Coughlan, Nathan Villeneuve and Marshall McCharles replied for Sudbury (26-25-5).

---

FIREBIRDS 6 STING 2

FLINT, Mich. - Kaden Pitre had two goals and two assists as the Flint Firebirds climbed out of an early hole to breeze past the Sarnia Sting 6-2.

Nathan Aspinall, Urban Podrekar, James Paul and Alex Kostov also scored for Flint (24-27-2-3), which was down 2-1 after the opening 20 minutes before scoring five unanswered goals.

Mitch Young and Lukas Fischer replied for Sarnia (19-26-4-7).

---

ATTACK 5 ICEDOGS 1

OWEN SOUND, Ont. - Carter George had an impressive 42-save outing as the Owen Sound Attack earned a 5-1 win to hand the Niagara Icedogs their 11th straight loss.

Cole Zurawski, Easton Mikus, Ben Cormier, Declan Waddick and Elliot Arnett all scored for Owen Sound (21-30-4-3), which won its second in a row.

Blake Arrowsmith had the lone goal for Niagara (27-23-3-4), which got 23 stops from Hayden Jeffery.

This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 26, 2025.