KITCHENER, Ont. - Christian Humphreys scored at 1:17 of overtime to lift the Kitchener Rangers to a 4-3 come-from-behind win over the visiting Sarnia Sting in Ontario Hockey League action on Friday night.

Jack Pridham, Cameron Reid and Luca Romano also scored for the Rangers (42-13-4-1), who outshot the visitors 37-25.

Dylan Luecke, Ryan Brown and Lukas Fischer scored for the Sting (19-27-5-7), who took a 3-1 lead into the third period.

The Rangers went 0-for-3 on the power play, while the Sting were 0-for-2.

Elsewhere in the OHL on Friday:

---

SPIRIT 7 WOLVES 2

SUDBURY, Ont. — Michael Misa and Carson Harmer each scored twice and Zayne Parekh chipped in with four assists as the visiting Saginaw Spirit topped the Sudbury Wolves 7-2.

Kristian Epperson, Calem Mangone and Sebastien Gervais also scored for the Spirit (33-23-2-1), who outshot the hosts 40-37. Igor Chernyshov added three assists.

Quentin Musty and Alex Pharand scored for the Wolves (26-26-5-0), who trailed 1-0 after the first period and 5-1 heading into the third.

---

KNIGHTS 9 ATTACK 1

LONDON, Ont. — Sam O'Reilly scored three goals and Sam Dickinson added a goal and three assists as the London Knights blitzed the visiting Owen Sound Attack 9-1.

Kasper Halttunen scored twice for the Midwest Division-leading Knights (46-8-2-0), while Henry Brzustewicz, Easton Cowan and Evan Van Gorp netted singles. Jesse Nurmi, Denver Barkey and Landon Sim each had two assists.

Cole Zurawski scored for the Attack (21-31-4-3), who were outshot 44-26.

---

STEELHEADS 6 GREYHOUNDS 3

SAULT STE. MARIE, Ont. — Lucas Karmiris had a goal and an assist as the visiting Brampton Steelheads beat the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds 6-3.

Carson Rehkopf, Adam Zidlicky, Parker Von Richter, Angus MacDonell and Mason Zebeski also scored for the Steelheads (29-20-9-0), who were outshot 38-31.l Jakub Fibigr chipped in with two assists.

Marco Mignosa scored twice for the Greyhounds (24-33-2-1), while Owen Allard netted a single. Brady Martin had two assists.

---

FRONTENACS 4 SPITFIRES 2

KINGSTON, Ont. — Tuomas Uronen scored a goal and Joey Willis had two assists as the Kingston Frontenacs defeated the visiting Windsor Spitfires 4-2.

Tyler Hopkins, Jacob Battaglia and Landon Wright also scored for the Frontenacs (35-15-5-3), who were outshot 37-21. Frontenacs goaltender Charlie Schenkel saved 35 of 37 shots.

Luke McNamara scored twice for the West Division-leading Spitfires (40-14-4-1), who trailed 3-1 heading into the third period.

---

BULLDOGS 5 GENERALS 3

BRANTFORD, Ont. — Nick Lardis scored twice and added two assists as the Brantford Bulldogs beat the visiting Oshawa Generals 5-3.

Cole Brown also scored twice for the East Division-leading Bulldogs (37-17-5-0), while Thomas Budnick netted a single. Patrick Thomas chipped in with three assists.

Owen Griffin scored twice for the Generals (36-18-3-2), who were outshot 35-30. Andrew Gibson added a single.

---

FIREBIRDS 5 STORM 3

GUELPH, Ont. — Jimmy Lombardi scored three goals as the visiting Flint Firebirds beat the Guelph Storm 5-3.

Josh Colosimo and Kaden Pitre also scored for the Firebirds (26-27-2-3), who were outshot 39-27.

Max Namestnikov scored twice for the Storm (18-30-5-4), while Rylan Singh netted a single. Jake Karabela chipped in with two assists.

---

67's 5 BATTALION 2

OTTAWA, Ont. — Filip Ekberg scored twice, Luca Pinelli had three assists and the Ottawa 67's beat the visiting North Bay Battalion 5-2.

Chris Barlas, Will Gerrior and Cooper Foster also scored for the 67's (20-30-3-5), who outshot the visitors 34-22. Frankie Marrelli added two assists.

Jacob Therrien and Ethan Procyszyn scored for the Battalion (23-30-5-0).

POKE CHECKS: Four OHL teams cracked this week's Canadian Hockey League Top 10 rankings. The London Knights are ranked No. 1, the Kitchener Rangers are No. 7, the Windsor Spitfires are No. 9, and the Brantford Bulldogs are No. 10.

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 28, 2025.