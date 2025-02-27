BARRIE, Ont. - Kashawn Aitcheson scored just 32 seconds into overtime for the Battie Colts in a 5-4 win over the Saginaw Spirit in the Ontario Hockey League on Thursday.

Kashawn Aitcheson, Gabriel Eliasson, Owen Van Steensel, Anthony Romani and Beau Jelsma also scored for Barrie (36-18-2-2). Colts goalie Sam Hillebrandt contributed 35 saves to the win.

Dimian Zhilkin scored twice and Calem Mangone and Zayne Parekh also scored for Saginaw (32-23-2-1). Spirit netminder Andrew Oke stopped 29 of 34 shots.

OTTERS 5 ICEDOGS 4

ST. CATHARINES, Ont. — Pano Fimis scored the game-winner for visiting Erie at 14:32 in the third period.

Martin Misiak scored twice while Alex Messier and Callum Hughes also scored for the Otters (28-23-4-2), who got 23 saves from goalie Noah Erliden.

Mike Levin, Ivan Galiyanov, Mathieu Paris and Kevin He each scored for Niagara (27-24-3-4). Icedogs goalie Matthew Humphries stopped 29 shots in the loss.

STEELHEADS 2 BATTALION 1

NORTH BAY, Ont. — Porter Martone scored the overtime winner at 4:36 for visiting Brampton in the win over North Bay.

Gabriel Chiarot also scored and Steelheads netminder Jack Ivankovic saved 38 of 39 shots for Brampton (28-20-9-0).

Lirim Amidovski scored the lone goal for North Bay (23-29-5-0), while goalie Charlie Larocque stopped 33 of 35 shots.

SPITFIRES 7 PETES 1

PETERBOROUGH, Ont. — Liam Greentree led visiting Windsor with a pair of goals.

Wyatt Kennedy, AJ Spellacy, Ryan Abraham, Ilya Protas and Nathan Gaymes also scored for the Spitfires (40-13-4-1), while netminder Carter Froggett stopped 25 of 26 shots.

Genc Ula scored the single goal for Peterborough (16-35-2-5). Petes starter Zach Bowen turned away 17 of 23 shots for two periods before reliever Easton Rye stopped 14 of 15 in the third.

