KITCHENER, Ont. - Luke Torrance scored at 3:04 of overtime and the Oshawa Generals recovered from blowing a two-goal lead to beating the Kitchener Rangers 4-3 in Ontario Hockey League action on Tuesday night at Kitchener Memorial Auditorium.

Harrison Franssen, Beckett Sennecke and Brooks Rogowski also scored for the Generals (32-15-3-2), who led 2-1 after the first period and 3-1 heading into the third.

Trent Swick scored twice for the Rangers (37-11-4-1), including a goal at 18:46 of the third period that tied the contest 3-3 and forced overtime. Christian Humphreys also scored for the Rangers, who were outshot 31-22. Jack Pridham chipped in with two assists.

Both teams went 0-for-3 on the power play.

POKE CHECKS: Four OHL teams are in the Canadian Hockey League's Top 10 ranking this week. The London Knights are No. 1, the Rangers are No. 5, the Windsor Spitfires are No. 8, and the Barrie Colts are No. 9.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 11, 2025.