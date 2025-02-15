SAGINAW - Michael Misa scored 47 seconds into overtime as the Saginaw Spirit edged the Windsor Spitfires 3-2 in Ontario Hockey League action.

Jacob Cloutier and Nic Sima had goals in regulation time as Saginaw (29-21-2) won its third straight.

Andrew Oke made 42 saves for the win in net.

Ethan Belchetz and Noah Morneau scored for Windsor (37-12-4).

Spitfires goalie Joey Costanzo stopped 30 shots.

---

BULLDOGS 10 ICEDOGS 1

BRANTFORD, Ont. - Nick Lardis, Cole Brown and Marek Vanacker each had a hat trick as the Bulldogs crushed Niagara.

Jake O'Brien had the other goal as Brantford (32-16-5) extended its point streak to seven games.

Jack Brauti was the lone scorer for the IceDogs (27-18-7).

---

WOLVES 3 FIREBIRDS 2

FLINT, Mich. - Ondrej Molnar put away the winner 5:07 into the third period as Sudbury slipped past the Firebirds.

Molnar had two goals for the Wolves (25-21-5) and Quentin Musty added one.

Alex Kostov and Evan Konyen replied for Flint (22-25-5).

---

ATTACK 8 OTTERS 5

OWEN SOUND, Ont. - Pierce Mbuyi and Landen Hookey each scored three times as the Attack downed Erie.

James Petrovski scored twice for Owen Sound (18-28-6).

Sam Alfano struck twice for the Otters (26-21-4), while Alexis Daviault, Wesley Royston and Pano Fimis chipped in.

---

GENERALS 7 STORM 5

GUELPH, Ont. - Beckett Sennecke had a hat trick as Oshawa topped the Storm.

Andrew Gibson, Ethan Martin, Harrison Franssen and Colby Barlow rounded out the attack for the Generals (33-15-5), who stretched their point streak to seven games.

Max Namestnikov had a pair of goals for Guelph (16-28-7), while Rowan Topp, Lev Katzin and Leo Serlin also found the back of the net.

---

67'S 4 PETES 1

PETERBOROUGH, Ont. - Jack Dever had a goal and an assist as Ottawa skated past the Petes.

Josh Brady, Kohyn Eshkawkogan and Cooper Foster also scored for the 67's (18-27-8).

Brady Stonehouse scored for Peterborough (14-32-7).

---

FRONTENACS 4 RANGERS 2

KINGSTON, Ont. - Tuomas Uronen scored twice as the Frontenacs doubled Kitchener.

Jacob Battaglia and Nolan Buttar had the other goals for Kingston (31-14-7).

Chris Grisolia and Trent Swick supplied the offence for the Rangers (37-12-5).

---

KNIGHTS 7 GREYHOUNDS 3

LONDON, Ont. - Jesse Nurmi scored and added two assists to lead the Knights past Sault Ste. Marie.

Oliver Bonk, Ryder Boulton, Landon Sim, Jacob Julien, Denver Barkey and Henry Brzustewicz also found the back of the net for London (42-8-1).

Brady Martin scored twice for the Greyhounds (20-31-2), while Jordan Charron had a single.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 14, 2025.