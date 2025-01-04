OHL roundup: Steelheads get fine Finn-ish in overtime win over Firebirds

BRAMPTON, Ont. — Finn Harding scored 27 seconds into overtime and the Brampton Steelheads edged the visiting Flint Firebirds 5-4 in Ontario Hockey League action on Saturday at the CAA Centre.

Harding, who finished with two assists, set up Vilmer Alriksson's goal at 19:38 of the third period that tied the contest at 4-4 and forced the overtime session.

Angus MacDonell, Carson Rehkopf and Gabriel Chiarot also scored for the Steelheads (16-15-5-0), who outshot the visitors 36-28.

Evan Konyen, Kaden Pitre, Urban Podrekar and Matthew Wang scored for the Firebirds (17-17-2-1), who led 3-2 heading into the third period.

The Steelheads went 1-for-4 on the power play, while the Firebirds were 0-for-4.

Two games were postponed earlier in the day — Niagara at Owen Sound and Kingston at Barrie — due to inclement weather conditions.

Elsewhere in the OHL on Saturday:

---

SPIRIT 5 GREYHOUNDS 0

SAGINAW, Mich. — Michael Misa scored twice and netminder Andrew Oke made 24 saves as the Saginaw Spirit blanked the visiting Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds 5-0.

Kristian Epperson had a goal and three assists for the Spirit (19-17-1-0), who outshot the visitors 43-24. Calem Mangone and Carson Harmer netted singles, while Zayne Parekh chipped in with two assists.

Netminder Charlie Schenkel stopped 38 of 43 shots for the Greyhounds (16-21-0-0).

---

SPITFIRES 7 OTTERS 5

ERIE, Penn. — Liam Greentree scored twice as the visiting Windsor Spitfires downed the Erie Otters 7-5.

Anthony Cristoforo, Jean-Christoph Lemieux, Ethan Belchetz, Ethan Martin and Ryan Abraham also scored for the West Division-leading Spitfires (28-7-2-1).

Callum Hughes, Pano Fimis, Gabriel Frasca, Martin Misiak and Sam Alfano scored for the Otters (18-12-3-1).

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 4, 2025.